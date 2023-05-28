Body discovered on Glendale road, hit-and-run investigation underway

Glendale police are investigating a hit-and-run after a man's body was found lying on the street near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road.

A passerby reported seeing the body at around 5:30 a.m. on May 28. The victim's identity was not released.

Police say that the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene.

Camelback Road has been restricted between 67th and 75th avenues for the investigation. No information was released about the suspect vehicle.

Where the body was found: