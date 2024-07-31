Body with 'obvious signs of trauma' found in Phoenix: PD

Police are investigating after a person was found dead on Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say firefighters responded at around 9 a.m. on July 31 to reports of an injured person near 17th and Grand Avenues.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. They were not identified.

"When officers arrived, the victim was found to have obvious signs of trauma," police said.

The area was shut down due to the investigation.

NOTE: Police released updated information, saying the incident did not involve a fire.

Map of where the body was found