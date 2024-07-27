Body found deceased under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

article

Phoenix Fire believe the body of 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya was found on July 27, the worker who was buried under a building that collapsed in a monsoon storm on July 24.

"A little after 1 o'clock, our crews identified a victim we believe to be Oswaldo, the unaccounted employee. PD has taken over the investigation. They will be working with the medical examiner to confirm the identity," Phoenix Fire captain Todd Keller said in a press conference.

The family of Torres was distraught to hear the news after waiting for three days for workers to remove the rubble with the hopes of uncovering the new father alive.

The search was narrowed to a specific point in the building after two search dogs made a hit on the same spot on July 25, however, the compromised structure had stability issues that slowed the search process.

Cranes were also needed to remove the heavy slabs of concrete that had to be removed piece-by-piece to create a path to where investigators believed the body was located.

The victim's family has identified him as 22-year-old Oswaldo Antonio Montoya Torres, who's worked as a forklift operator at the warehouse for at least the past year.

He's also the father of a 2-week-old son.

