Expand / Collapse search

Body found deceased under collapsed Phoenix warehouse believed to be 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya

By
Updated  July 27, 2024 4:34pm MST
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire believe the body of 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya was found on July 27, the worker who was buried under a building that collapsed in a monsoon storm on July 24.

"A little after 1 o'clock, our crews identified a victim we believe to be Oswaldo, the unaccounted employee. PD has taken over the investigation. They will be working with the medical examiner to confirm the identity," Phoenix Fire captain Todd Keller said in a press conference. 

The family of Torres was distraught to hear the news after waiting for three days for workers to remove the rubble with the hopes of uncovering the new father alive.

Phoenix Fire uncovers body under collapsed building

Phoenix Fire captain Todd Keller says that Phoenix Fire uncovered the body of a man they believe to be the unaccounted for worker under a pile of rubble, 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya.

Featured

Search continues for missing worker in collapsed Phoenix warehouse
article

Search continues for missing worker in collapsed Phoenix warehouse

The search continues for a missing worker after the roof of a Phoenix warehouse collapsed during a monsoon storm.

Phoenix Fire hopeful to find missing worker

The Phoenix Fire Department is optimistic they will be able to find Oswaldo Montoya who is believed to be buried in the rubble of a collapsed building from the July 24 monsoon storm. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the latest.

The search was narrowed to a specific point in the building after two search dogs made a hit on the same spot on July 25, however, the compromised structure had stability issues that slowed the search process.

Cranes were also needed to remove the heavy slabs of concrete that had to be removed piece-by-piece to create a path to where investigators believed the body was located.

The victim's family has identified him as 22-year-old Oswaldo Antonio Montoya Torres, who's worked as a forklift operator at the warehouse for at least the past year.

He's also the father of a 2-week-old son.

Map of area where the building collapsed: