Body found in a bonfire pit, family of 4 found dead, teacher's viral TikTok: this week's top stories

This week's top stories include reports of a family of 4 being found dead in an overturned car, a beloved Phoenix woman being mauled by 2 dogs, and a deadly plane crash into the Superstition Mountains.

Here are the top stories from June 10-16 on FOX 10 Phoenix.

1. Austin ISD teacher fired over viral TikTok video

Featured article

2. Fisherman finds vehicle overturned in river with family of 4 dead inside

Featured article

3. Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father and younger siblings

Featured article

4. Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home

Featured article

5. Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area of the Tonto National Forest, MCSO says

Featured article

6. Plane crashes in Superstition Mountains, 2 people killed

Featured article

7. Phoenix mountain biker fighting for his life after rescue from Deem Hills

Featured article

A beloved and self-described "crazy dog lady that works nights at Shell" in Phoenix was brutally attacked by two dogs. Please keep in mind the details are graphic.

9. The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon

Featured article

10. Deadly bear attack in Groom Creek near Prescott: 'Exceedingly rare'