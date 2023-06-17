Expand / Collapse search
Body found in a bonfire pit, family of 4 found dead, teacher's viral TikTok: this week's top stories

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

Body found in bonfire pit, 'serial speeder' | Crime Files

In this week's top crime stories, we're taking a look back at a body found in a bonfire pit in the Tonto National Forest, a beloved Phoenix woman being mauled by 2 dogs and a Little Caesars deadly shooting.

This week's top stories include reports of a family of 4 being found dead in an overturned car, a beloved Phoenix woman being mauled by 2 dogs, and a deadly plane crash into the Superstition Mountains.

Here are the top stories from June 10-16 on FOX 10 Phoenix.

1. Austin ISD teacher fired over viral TikTok video

Austin ISD teacher fired over viral TikTok video
Austin ISD teacher fired over viral TikTok video

Sophia DeLoretto-Chudy was a third grade teacher at Becker Elementary School in Austin until she posted a TikTok that went viral overnight.

2. Fisherman finds vehicle overturned in river with family of 4 dead inside

Fisherman finds vehicle overturned in river with family of 4 dead inside
Fisherman finds vehicle overturned in river with family of 4 dead inside

The family was reported missing after they were overdue to arrive at a vacation destination. The youngest victim was 8 years old.

3. Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father and younger siblings

Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father andyounger siblings
Sheriff: Teen driver 'fell asleep' before car went off cliff into river, killing father andyounger siblings

A fisherman found an overturned car in an Idaho river with a family of four deceased inside. Deputies believe they now know what caused the crash.

4. Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home

Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home
Private island for sale cheaper than average price of US home

The listing agency for the island says there's plenty of room to install a helipad and a swimming pool.

5. Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area of the Tonto National Forest, MCSO says

Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area of the Tonto National Forest, MCSO says
Body found in bonfire pile in remote desert area of the Tonto National Forest, MCSO says

A body was found in the rubble of a bonfire pile in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

6. Plane crashes in Superstition Mountains, 2 people killed

Plane crashes in Superstition Mountains, 2 people killed
Plane crashes in Superstition Mountains, 2 people killed

Authorities named the two people who died after a small plane crashed into the Superstition Mountains outside of Apache Junction on June 10. The single-engine plane had just taken off from Falcon Field.

7. Phoenix mountain biker fighting for his life after rescue from Deem Hills

Phoenix mountain biker fighting for his life after rescue from Deems Hills
Phoenix mountain biker fighting for his life after rescue from Deems Hills

A Phoenix mountain biker is fighting for his life after being rescued off Deems Hills on Monday night, the fire department said.

8. Phoenix woman known as 'Mel from Shell' mauled by 2 dogs

Beloved Phoenix woman mauled by 2 dogs

A beloved and self-described "crazy dog lady that works nights at Shell" in Phoenix was brutally attacked by two dogs. Please keep in mind the details are graphic.

9. The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon

The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon
The Hollywood tale of Carefree's 'Slingman House,' tucked into an Arizona canyon

Wedged into a canyon. Built on a bridge. Bolted onto boulders. Welcome to the Slingman House in Carefree, Arizona. Orson Welles once rented the house promising not to film there, but they flipped on the Hollywood set lights, cover was blown.

10. Deadly bear attack in Groom Creek near Prescott: 'Exceedingly rare'

Deadly bear attack in Groom Creek near Prescott: 'Exceedingly rare'
Deadly bear attack in Groom Creek near Prescott: 'Exceedingly rare'

The attack happened in the Groom Creek area on Friday morning. The bear has been killed, officials said.