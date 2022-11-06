Body found in Phoenix canal near 7th and Dunlap avenues, police say

article

A dead body was found inside a Phoenix canal on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, the police department said.

The unidentified body was found inside the canal near Dunlap and 7th avenues.

"The area was secured and additional resources were called to assist with the recovery," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Information so far shows there's no reason to believe foul play was involved in the person's death.

No more information has been provided.