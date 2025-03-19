Body found in Lake Pleasant matches description of man who went missing in February

The Brief The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a body was found in Lake Pleasant on March 15. They believe the body is that of missing person Glen Alan Keer, but have not been able to positively provide an ID.



The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office believes a body found in Lake Pleasant is that of Glen Alan Keer, who was reported missing on Feb. 27.

What they're saying:

According to authorities, the body was discovered in the area of Jackass Cove-Lake Pleasant Regional Park on March 15.

The body had to be taken to the medical examiner for father examination, although the height, weight and other features match that of Keer, who was the only missing person last reported at the lake.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Why you should care:

Multiple resources were deployed by MCSO in the search for Keer including water search crews, cadaver dogs and helicopters.

Dig deeper:

Keer was last heard from by family on Feb. 26 in the area.

Map of where the body was found: