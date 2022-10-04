Body found in Mohave County wash by UTV rider and authorities need help identifying it

article

A dead man's body was found in Mohave County on Aug. 27 and the sheriff's office needs help figuring out who exactly this person was.

At around 1 p.m., detectives were called out to the area of Andalman Avenue and Gateway Drive near Katherine Heights, just outside of Bullhead City, for reports of a body in a wash.

"The reporting party advised he had been out riding his UTV when they came across the deceased subject. Due to the condition of the deceased, he was unable to be identified and was transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy," the sheriff's office said.

The medical examiner describes the victim as a white male adult, between the ages of 20 and 40. He has light brown or reddish-colored hair and is about 6 foot 2 inches and 230 pounds.

A size 13 shoe was also found and a picture of the shoe was provided.

"After continuous investigations of currently listed missing subjects in Mohave County, Detectives are reaching out to the community for assistance in identifying the deceased subject. Anyone with information on this incident or the possible identity of the decedent is encouraged to contact our Detective Division at 928-753-0753 ext. 4288 or call our toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR #22-032782," the sheriff's office said.