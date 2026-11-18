From a stray dog welcomed by wild coyotes, to how to protect your money during tech outages, and a Phoenix death penalty case, here are your top stories for November 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Grim discovery in Phoenix

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2. Caught on camera: Stray dog welcomed by wild coyotes

3. "He was a magnet for sunshine, love"

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4. Banking, Apple Pay and tech outages: How to protect your money

5. Death penalty sought in brutal murder of Valley 18-year-old