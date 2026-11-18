From a stray dog welcomed by wild coyotes, to how to protect your money during tech outages, and a Phoenix death penalty case, here are your top stories for November 18, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Grim discovery in Phoenix
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Investigators discovered a dead man inside a parked car near 15th and Maryland avenues in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Police say no foul play is suspected.
2. Caught on camera: Stray dog welcomed by wild coyotes
3. "He was a magnet for sunshine, love"
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Friends and family lean on each other to support Malcolm Card-Turner’s daughter after a fatal Grand Canyon plane crash, while a GoFundMe helps with funeral costs.
4. Banking, Apple Pay and tech outages: How to protect your money
5. Death penalty sought in brutal murder of Valley 18-year-old
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The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Randal Santillan, 27, in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Yessenia Norman.