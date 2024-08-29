Body with 'obvious signs of trauma' found inside south Phoenix home: police

The Brief A body with "obvious signs of trauma" was found inside a home near 7th Street and South Mountain Avenue. The victim has only been identified as an adult male. Police have not said if any suspects are in custody or how the victim died.



A man was found dead inside a south Phoenix home on Thursday and police are investigating the incident.

The body was found just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 29 near 7th Street and South Mountain Avenue.

Phoenix Police say "obvious signs of trauma" were found on the body. The victim was not identified.

Detectives are investigating the man's death.

‘Everybody’s just trying to piece together what happened'

Neighbors woke up to what they believe were gunshots.

Neighbor Wayne McGriff said he heard rapid firing – saying there was no mistaking what he heard.

"20, 20 to 25," McGriff said. "It was just rapid gun fire. Just one right after another and like I said, I would assume it’s anywhere from 20 to 25, just repeatedly. I would assume it’s some type of assault rifle or some type of switch."

Now his neighborhood is covered in evidence markers near what appear to be casings.

How the man died, and when exactly, is unknown.

"Specifically, what and when this happened, I can’t say at the time of the incident he was alone or the only one inside the house," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "Maybe there were others. We got to narrow down that time of when this actually occurred to kind of decipher who is in the house at that time."

McGriff says when he heard the gunfire he ran outside, as did other neighbors.

"Everybody’s just trying to piece together what happened and what took place and I think they’ll go from there," McGriff said.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

