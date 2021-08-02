Expand / Collapse search
Body of California man who apparently drowned has been recovered

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated just in
Mohave County
Associated Press
article

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) - The body of a California man who apparently drowned in Bullhead City was recovered Monday, authorities said.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said a citizen spotted the body in shallow water near an apartment building and notified Bullhead City police.

They said the victim — identified as 35-year-old Reyes Munoz-Rodriguez, of Fullerton — was located about 5 ½ miles from where he was last seen at Davis Camp Park on the Colorado River.

Witnesses told authorities that Munoz-Rodriguez was swimming with two women around 7:40 p.m. Friday when the three people began to struggle in the water.

The two women were able to get back to shore but Munoz-Rodriguez didn’t resurface.

Davis Camp Park rangers unsuccessful searched for the man until dusk Friday.

The search resumed Saturday morning with divers plus an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter checking all caves and docks from Davis Dam to Rotary Park.

Sunday’s search ranged from Rotary Park down the Colorado River before the body was located Monday morning.

