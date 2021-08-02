Arizona reports 1,846 virus cases after 2 days of 2,000-plus

article

After two consecutive todays of reporting over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, Arizona health officials reported 1,846 cases Monday.

The state dashboard reported only one new virus-related death, bringing the pandemic death toll to 18,252 and the number of cases to 931,387.

The number of hospitalizations from the virus are also continuing on an alarming upward trajectory. As of Sunday, 1,169 people were hospitalized statewide. It hasn’t been that high since early March.

Public health officials in the state and elsewhere attribute the worsening spread to the very contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.

They said hospitalizations related to COVID-19 soared in July with unvaccinated people accounting for almost all of the serious illnesses and deaths.

Gov. Doug Ducey and health officials continue to push for vaccination. So far, over 6.8 million vaccine doses have been administered. More than 3.7 million people 52.2% of the state’s population have received at least one dose of vaccine. Over 3.3 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

Coronavirus Coverage