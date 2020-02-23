Body of canyon hiker who went missing in Gila County has been found
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - Officials with the Gila County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that the body of a man found by crews earlier on Monday is that of a man who went missing while hiking in a canyon.
Over the weekend, GCSO officials say two men went hiking through a canyon in the county on Saturday, and one of them went missing after reportedly being washed away in a flash flood.
The men went hiking around 2 p.m. northeast of Roosevelt Lake near Cherry Creek, described as an "extremely remote" area, and one of the hikers got washed away in a flash flood.
On Monday, officials identified the hiker as 44-year-old Shiloh Dorsett of Mesa.
Saturday brought in record rainfall into the valley, sparking flash flood warnings in surrounding areas. Dorsett's body was found about a half-mile away from where he was hit by a flash flood.
Meanwhile, friends are reacting to the tragic news.
"It’s pretty gut wrenching, seeing he has a wife and kids. Think of what they’re going through. It’s pretty tough times," said Kevin Dawson, a friend of Dorsett.
The family of Dorsett is reportedly requesting privacy at this time.