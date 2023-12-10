Body recovered from Tempe storm drain; tragic details of a 'brutal' murder: this week's top stories

A 'brutal' murder; an apparent road rage killing | Crime Files
Our top stories for the week include the continuous reporting on the tragic death of Phoenix man Bernardo Pantaleon. Police say he was brutally murdered by several alleged gang members.
Here are our top stories of the week from Dec. 3-9.
1. 'There has to be an end': Head of AHCCCS gives insight on massive Medicaid fraud scandal in Arizona
The head of Arizona’s Medicaid agency opens up about the AHCCCS scandal plaguing Arizona. Carmen Heredia took over at the start of 2023. She's giving insight into the fight against a fake rehab scheme targeting vulnerable people.
2. 3 arrested in connection to 'brutal murder' of Phoenix man
The Phoenix Police Department announced the arrest of three men in connection to what's being called a "brutal murder" that took place on Nov. 26.
3. Apple releases urgent software update for all iPhone users: What you need to know
Apple discovered security gaps in WebKit, the company's web browser engine.
4. Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder | Crime Files
Police say a gang member arrested in the shooting death of a gay man, whose body was then mutilated at a park in north Phoenix is responsible for killing another man earlier this year.
5. Target is giving away $500 to 500 Target Circle members
Target has partnered with actress Hilary Duff to give away $500 to 500 Target Circle members this holiday season.
6. Several people, including 3 juveniles, badly injured in 2-car crash in Phoenix
Six people, including a teen and two kids, were injured in a Phoenix crash Monday night.
7. Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Goodyear, PD says
A man who was shot in what Goodyear Police believe was a road rage shooting died on Saturday.
8. Body recovered from storm drain in Tempe after days of searching
After days of searching for a body in a storm drain, Phoenix Police were able to get to it on Monday.
9. 1 killed, several hurt following crash between van carrying student-athletes and a car in Maricopa County
A van carrying student-athletes in Maricopa County collided with another car, killing one person and injuring several others.
10. Arizona man accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary
A man in Navajo County was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and assault after police say he shot a woman in the face during an apparent burglary.