Body recovered from Tempe storm drain; tragic details of a 'brutal' murder: this week's top stories

Our top stories for the week include the continuous reporting on the tragic death of Phoenix man Bernardo Pantaleon. Police say he was brutally murdered by several alleged gang members.

Here are our top stories of the week from Dec. 3-9.

1. 'There has to be an end': Head of AHCCCS gives insight on massive Medicaid fraud scandal in Arizona

2. 3 arrested in connection to 'brutal murder' of Phoenix man

3. Apple releases urgent software update for all iPhone users: What you need to know

4. Suspect in 'brutal murder' of gay Phoenix man connected to a 2nd murder | Crime Files

5. Target is giving away $500 to 500 Target Circle members

6. Several people, including 3 juveniles, badly injured in 2-car crash in Phoenix

7. Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Goodyear, PD says

8. Body recovered from storm drain in Tempe after days of searching

9. 1 killed, several hurt following crash between van carrying student-athletes and a car in Maricopa County

10. Arizona man accused of shooting woman in the face during burglary