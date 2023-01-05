Bomb Cyclone Watch: California baby dies after tree falls into home

Wednesday's severe weather is officially considered deadly in California.

KTVU2, FOX 11's sister station in the Bay Area, reports a baby has died after a tree fell into a home in the Sonoma County town of Occidental.

Officials did not give additional details on the deadly incident.

The news of the child's death comes hours after a different family survived a large tree falling onto their car in San Francisco. That family is reportedly OK.

Across the state, California is bracing for the bomb cyclone, the low-pressure system expected to deliver heavy rain, damaging winds and possible flooding. Agencies across California, including the Sonoma County Fire Department – the county where the baby was killed, urged the public to avoid hitting the road Wednesday night, if possible.

Late Wednesday night, the Sonoma County Fire Department urged the public to avoid hitting the roads in the wake of the California severe weather.

In Los Angeles County, heavy rain is expected early Thursday – from 6 a.m. PT – to about noon. Heavy rain is expected to hit Ventura County around 4 a.m.