Bomb threat reported at National Guard facility in Phoenix

article

The Brief There is a bomb threat incident at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Arizona National Guard officials say forces at the facility responded at around 4:00 p.m. to a vehicle bomb threat.



Authorities are at the scene of a bomb threat incident at the Papago Park Military Reservation.

What we know:

According to officials with the Arizona National Guard, security forces at the facility responded at around 4:00 p.m. to a vehicle bomb threat. The facility is located in the area of 54th Street and McDowell.

"Local law enforcement and bomb squad teams are on scene and are coordinating with base security forces personnel," read a portion of the statement. "At this time there are no confirmed explosions or reports of injuries. Traffic in and out of the military reservation has been rerouted to avoid the affected area and is restricted until further notice."

What you can do:

Arizona National Guard officials are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Area where the incident happened