Border Patrol arrests nearly 50 undocumented immigrants in Phoenix

At least 50 undocumented immigrants have been arrested after Border Patrol agents helped serve a search warrant at two locations in Phoenix, officials say.

A SWAT team was seen near Indian School and 27th Avenue to execute the search warrant. Helicopter video showed dozens of people being lined up in an alleyway and taken into white buses in the area.

FOX 10 has learned that the situation initially started as an investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

