Border Patrol finds 32 migrants locked in moving truck following Tucson pursuit

Authorities say Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants following a pursuit in Tucson involving a moving truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents attempted to stop the truck just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 near Interstate 10 and Grant Road.

Instead of stopping, the truck sped west before coming to a stop on a rural road southwest of Tucson. The driver and passenger fled from the truck on foot into the desert. They remain on the loose.

Border Patrol agents secured the truck and found 32 undocumented immigrants inside. They were transported to the Tucson Border Patrol station for processing.

"Tucson Sector Border Patrol continues to see smugglers transport migrants in box trucks and livestock trailers, a disturbing trend that greatly endangers migrant lives," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. "U.S. Border Patrol agents and their law enforcement partners are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter and regularly rescue migrants from these extremely dangerous situations."