Boys and Girls Club branch in Phoenix gets new field

A Boys and Girls Club branch in the Phoenix area is now able to play on a brand new field, thanks to the Fiesta Bowl Charities.

On March 30, the organization donated the unused guaranteed rate field to a Boys and Girls Club branch in Phoenix.

This is the first time anyone has played on this field, as it's a brand new field that was never used in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Just after 3 p.m., kids from the Colangelo Branch Boys and Girls Club began playing on the field.

The Fiesta Bowl partnered with APS, marking the sixth field installation, to identify communities in need, then impact lives with the new installation. Previous fields have been donated in Maryvale, Avondale, Laveen, Bullhead City and Phoenix.

Marcia Mintz, President and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Valley, says this is an incredible opportunity, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, giving kids from this community the opportunity to not only play on the field, but enjoy their time outside.

"We have a field that has never been played on. Absolutely exciting for us, and our kids can’t wait to hit the field," said Mintz.

Advertisement

"We’ve had a chance to do this before, and it’s a community build. It’s amazing how much a field can really help a community and get these kids out, especially right now with the issues with COVID, and giving them a chance to get out be with their friends," said Fiesta Bowl Board Chairman Patrick Barkley.

Officials with the Boys and Girls Club say this is a greater impact not only for the students and kids that they serve, but also the kids that they serve in the surrounding community that will be able to use this field as a resource.