Bravo Fire burns in Coconino County; cause is under investigation

Bravo Fire on June 6, 2024. Photo from Mateo Rodriguez

The Bravo Fire burning in Coconino County near Bellemont has some residents preparing to leave their homes on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported on June 6 around 11 a.m.

For now, it's 100 acres and containment hasn't been detailed by the authorities.

Some residents in the area are told to be ready to leave their homes if things get worse.

"At this time, zones 105 (A-1 Ranch), 106 (Bellemont North), 107 (Village Camp), 108 (Bellemont South) are being placed on a pre-evacuation SET Notice. Soggy Bottom Ranch and all residences off of Naval Observatory Road are also in SET Status," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

Responding to the fire are the Arizona National Guard, a Hotshot crew, two hand crews and an engine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bellemont is about nine miles from Flagstaff.

Click here to see the county's interactive evacuation map.

Click here to learn more about the Ready, Set, Go system.

Map of where Bellemont, Arizona is: