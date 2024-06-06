Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Bravo Fire burns in Coconino County; cause is under investigation

By
Updated  June 6, 2024 4:10pm MST
Coconino County
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 6

Bravo Fire on June 6, 2024. Photo from Mateo Rodriguez

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - The Bravo Fire burning in Coconino County near Bellemont has some residents preparing to leave their homes on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported on June 6 around 11 a.m.

For now, it's 100 acres and containment hasn't been detailed by the authorities. 

Some residents in the area are told to be ready to leave their homes if things get worse.

"At this time, zones 105 (A-1 Ranch), 106 (Bellemont North), 107 (Village Camp), 108 (Bellemont South) are being placed on a pre-evacuation SET Notice. Soggy Bottom Ranch and all residences off of Naval Observatory Road are also in SET Status," the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.

Responding to the fire are the Arizona National Guard, a Hotshot crew, two hand crews and an engine.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Bellemont is about nine miles from Flagstaff.

Click here to see the county's interactive evacuation map.

Click here to learn more about the Ready, Set, Go system.

Related

Arizona wildfires 2024: What to know about the fires burning in the state
article

Arizona wildfires 2024: What to know about the fires burning in the state

Wildfire season has begun in Arizona as several fires have popped up across the state.

Map of where Bellemont, Arizona is: