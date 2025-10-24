Break-in at MCACC facility leads to arrest, shelter closure

The Brief A break-in at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control facility forced the shelter's closure and the cancellation of a Friday adoption event after a man, who reportedly told deputies he was looking for shelter, was arrested when he fell through the ceiling. The incident was particularly disturbing for staff, who are facing increased security concerns and recent threats, including a prior arrest last month for allegedly threatening to set employees on fire.



A break-in forced the closure of the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control facility in Phoenix on Friday, disrupting a planned adoption event.

What we know:

The incident began around 5 a.m. Oct. 24 when employees and volunteers arrived and noticed the director's office had been broken into. A window was shattered by a rock. Staff found a trail of blood on door handles throughout the center and called the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

As deputies investigated, a man fell through the ceiling and was immediately arrested. He reportedly told deputies he was looking for shelter. Authorities did not immediately identify the man.

The shelter, which has faced threats in the past, had to cancel its adoption event.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control

What they're saying:

"It’s unfortunate that, you know, everything is paused because, you look at all these people trying to adopt," said Shauntal Griffen, who was trying to adopt a dog. "It's mind-blowing."

Kim Powell, communications supervisor for the facility, said the incident was particularly jarring given recent threats.

"Definitely shakes us quite a bit. We have seen a lot of controversial comments on social media, especially lately," Powell said. "Even when we posted that we were closed today due to police situation, we were reading comments saying that we deserved it."

The center has recently been targeted. Last month, a woman was arrested after allegedly threatening to tie up and set fire to employees.

What's next:

The shelter did reopen Friday afternoon after the investigation wrapped up.