Breakthrough in efforts by ASU researchers to track COVID-19 through wastewater

It's a huge breakthrough in the way coronavirus is tracked, as the City of Tempe now has data showing how prevalent the coronavirus is there, all detected by wastewater samples.

On April 28, FOX 10 reported on how researchers at Arizona State University are tracking the coronavirus through wastewater.

"Whether you like it or not, the information we need is in the sewer, and the sewer doesn’t lie," said Rolf Halden, an ASU professor with the Biodesign Institute. "What we have in mind is to have a proactive system, where we see an increase in viruses and can react before people that are asymptomatic present at the health care facilities."

Researches say there has been a major decrease in cases, and now, the virus can not be detected anymore.

"Now, as we exit the lockdown, we are seeing the signal has declined below the detection limit of 5,000 copies per liter sewage," said Halden.

"The trend here illustrating the trend is going down, so all the pain we endured was not in vain, according to counts of coronavirus in the sewer," said Halden.

This is the world's first data set for this kind of testing, according to researchers at the ASU Biodesign Institute, and it was all made possible by testing wastewater samples in the city's sewage.

"The virus shows up in the sewage earlier than people present at the healthcare facilities. We might buy ourselves a week of time of seeing a signal increase. It is all speculation but the data is encouraging," said Halden.

Researches tested samples all over Tempe, totaling about 185,000 people. The results, measuring back to early April, show the signals of coronavirus was high in the city, but then dramatically decreased during social distancing and the state's stay-at-home order.

Researchers at ASU say they are in the early stages of studying the results, and add that they are working on translating the data to the number of people infected.

"Right now, it is like the Richter Scale," said Halden. "You don't know where the levels are, if it is a two or 10, and we have to see where that is."

They are still working to determine exactly what this means, and they will be testing samples in New York and New Jersey, which will give them a better basis for these numbers.

They will be posting all of the results on the City of Tempe's website, so anyone can access it and stay up to date.

