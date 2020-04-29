Breakthrough treatment at Arizona hospital treats man with COVID-19

After 6 weeks without her husband, Olivera Dedic finally had a good day.

Her husband thankfully survived COVID-19.

"It was the first time after I dropped him at the ER when everything started and they allowed me even to touch he’s knees. That was so nice. That was very emotional,” she said.

Her husband, Enes, was hospitalized with COVID-19 and his treatment at John C. Lincoln Medical Center was a landmark case as the first Arizona to be treated successfully with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

She knows the virus took a huge mental toll on him.

“He was emotional too. I can see on his face that he was really emotional," she said.

The virus took a physical toll on Enes as well.

“When he went to the hospital, he weighed 225. They weighed him yesterday, he has 191. He lost 35 pounds,” Olivera said.

ECMO therapy removes blood from the body, pumps oxygen into the blood, and pumps it back into the body, helping relieve strain on damaged lungs and hearts. Damage that could be exasperated by ventilators.

The treatment worked and the days of holding a vigil are now over.

“A lot of prayers and good vibes and keep the distance. This is really serious and I’m thankful to all staff and doctors and nurses and the entire hospital for saving my husband," she said.

