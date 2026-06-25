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Brothers accused of kidnapping; dump truck rollover kills driver | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 25, 2026 6:32 PM MST
Published June 25, 2026 6:32 PM MST
article

From two brothers being arrested following a Turquoise Alert, to back pain being reported while using popular weight-loss medications, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 25, 2026.

1. Brothers arrested in Turquoise Alert case

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Brothers arrested after Arizona girl's disappearance triggered Turquoise Alert
article

Brothers arrested after Arizona girl's disappearance triggered Turquoise Alert

Two brothers have been arrested in connection to the case of a missing Arizona teenager that triggered a Turquoise Alert.

2. Drug dealer heads to Arizona prison

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Drug dealer who left buyer on 'bad trip' to die at Tempe car wash sentenced in landmark 'Lethal Fentanyl' case
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Drug dealer who left buyer on 'bad trip' to die at Tempe car wash sentenced in landmark 'Lethal Fentanyl' case

A rare, historic use of Arizona's strict "lethal fentanyl" law ends with a prison sentence for a notorious overdose death at a Tempe car wash.

3. Fallout from the sober living scheme

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Arizona behavioral health clinic suspended for allegations of Medicaid fraud, ties to terminated provider
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Arizona behavioral health clinic suspended for allegations of Medicaid fraud, ties to terminated provider

Sacred Circles of Healing and Wellness faces an FBI investigation and suspension by AHCCCS over credible allegations of fraud, that include using AI to generate clinical notes and offering bonuses for client recruitment.

4. Rapid weight loss causing back pain, some patients say

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Doctors warn rapid weight loss from popular medications can cause back pain
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Doctors warn rapid weight loss from popular medications can cause back pain

Over 30 million Americans are using medications like Wegovy and Ozempic, but surgeons say rapid muscle loss is causing an unexpected side effect: back pain.

5. Dump truck rollover kills driver

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Dump truck driver killed in I-10 rollover crash
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Dump truck driver killed in I-10 rollover crash

A dump truck driver is dead following a rollover crash on Thursday morning along eastbound I-10 near the Jackrabbit Trail off-ramp.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Cooler weather expected over the weekend
Cooler weather expected over the weekend

Cooler weather expected over the weekend

Thursday has been mostly sunny with slight cloud coverage, temperatures are expected to cool down through the weekend. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the full weather forecast.

Get the full forecast

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