Brothers accused of kidnapping; dump truck rollover kills driver | Nightly Roundup

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From two brothers being arrested following a Turquoise Alert, to back pain being reported while using popular weight-loss medications, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 25, 2026.

1. Brothers arrested in Turquoise Alert case

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2. Drug dealer heads to Arizona prison

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3. Fallout from the sober living scheme

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4. Rapid weight loss causing back pain, some patients say

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5. Dump truck rollover kills driver

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