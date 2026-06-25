Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat continues in Phoenix, storms expected in High Country

The Brief High pressure over the Southwest will continue to bring heat, humidity, and High Country storms to Arizona on Thursday. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for Phoenix and portions of southwestern and southeastern Arizona with a forecast high of 108 degrees on Thursday. Increasing winds over the weekend will bring gusts up to 30 mph to Phoenix and up to 50 mph to the High Country, triggering a Red Flag Warning due to fire risks.



Another day of heat, humidity, and High Country storms.

Today:

The dome of high pressure that has sat over the Southwest the last several days will continue to impact us on Thursday. The high sits to the direct Southeast of Arizona. As a result, it continues to push moderate moisture into the state. This has led to somewhat humid conditions in the Valley and enough moisture for showers and storms in northern and eastern Arizona.

On Thursday morning, a few isolated showers are possible in the Valley. The chance lingers through the day and even into Friday morning for a stray shower or a few sprinkles. Scattered clouds will continue overhead, too.

In the northern and eastern parts of Arizona, a few morning showers will shift to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. These storms could briefly kick up stronger winds and heavier rain.

This Weekend:

By Friday, the moisture levels will start to drop. A few isolated shower chances around the state, including Phoenix, will start to shift eastward by the afternoon. By the weekend, rain chances come to an end for our state.

Temperatures will remain right on the cusp of a heat warning level, so an Extreme Heat Warning remains in place for the Valley and portions of southwestern and southeastern Arizona. The forecast high caps around 108 on Thursday, 107 on Friday and 106 on Sunday in Phoenix. The high pressure dome shifts away from our state, to the Southeast, by the weekend. This allows for a drop to the low 100s by Sunday and early next week for afternoon highs in the Valley.

Winds will be increasing. Gusts of 15–25 mph are forecast for Thursday in Phoenix and will increase to 20–30 mph over the weekend. In the High Country, gusts exceeding 30–50 mph are possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A red flag warning has been issued due to the elevated risk of fires.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.