Brothers hospitalized after shooting each other in Glendale, police say

Police in Glendale are investigating a shooting on Monday that left two people hurt.

Officers responded just after 6 a.m. on Dec. 25 to a QuikTrip near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road after a bleeding man walked into the convenience store.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man got into a fight with his brother and during the fight, the brothers shot at each other.

The second brother was taken to a hospital by family members.

Both brothers are undergoing surgery.

"This appears to be an isolated domestic dispute and we have no reason to believe that there are outstanding suspects," police said. "There is no threat to the public."

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened