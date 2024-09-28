Brush fire in Gila River Indian Community forces evacuations, causes large smoke column in West Valley

article

The Brief A large column of smoke could be seen in the West Valley on Sept. 28. Gila River officials say it is from a brush fire between Santa Cruz and Cemetery Roads.



The Gila River Indian Community began issuing evacuations for residents near a brush fire that caused a large column of smoke seen by many people in the West Valley.

According to Gila River Police, the fire began in a patch of brush between Santa Cruz and Cemetery Roads and continued to grow to about 450 acres.

They are calling it the Fall Fire and multiple resources, including an air tanker have been sent to the blaze.

Gila River officials said that as of 4:30 p.m. the containment was at 0%.

The fire could be seen by Arizona Department of Transportation cameras west of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway near the 17th Avenue exit ramp.

Traffic on the freeway was not impeded.

You can track the fire on FOX 10's YouTube page here.

No further information was provided.