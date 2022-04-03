Brush fire near I-17 and Sunset Point: Southbound lanes reopen, ADOT says

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A brush fire was burning north of Phoenix on the I-17, and it temporarily shut down travel as crews worked to contain the fire on Sunday afternoon, April 3.

The Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department says the fire was near Sunset Point and to expect delays while traveling.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said southbound I-17 lanes at milepost 252 were closed and by 3:15 p.m., lanes reopened.

No further information is available.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: