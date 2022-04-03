Expand / Collapse search

Brush fire near I-17 and Sunset Point: Southbound lanes reopen, ADOT says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:48PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 3

 

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - A brush fire was burning north of Phoenix on the I-17, and it temporarily shut down travel as crews worked to contain the fire on Sunday afternoon, April 3.

The Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical Department says the fire was near Sunset Point and to expect delays while traveling.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said southbound I-17 lanes at milepost 252 were closed and by 3:15 p.m., lanes reopened.

No further information is available.

Vacant restaurant catches on fire in Phoenix, fire officials say
article

Vacant restaurant catches on fire in Phoenix, fire officials say

The fire caused some serious structural damage to the restaurant. Fire officials say this is the second fire at the location in a month.

State fire officials telling Arizonans to expect an 'extreme' wildfire season in 2022
article

State fire officials telling Arizonans to expect an 'extreme' wildfire season in 2022

State fire officials have a dire warning for Arizonans, as they say above normal rainfall this past winter has contributed to a perfect storm of sorts that can mean an extreme wildfire season in 2022.

Arizona hot-shot firefighters train ahead of peak wildfire season
article

Arizona hot-shot firefighters train ahead of peak wildfire season

Arizona hot-shot firefighters took part in mandatory training ahead of peak wildfire season. In drills, firefighters are running for their lives and diving for cover in a fire shelter suit. It's a refresher course in wildland firefighting and survival.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: