Brush fire results in evacuations; TSMC to invest $100B more in Arizona | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 3, 2025 7:01pm MST
PHOENIX - From a fire near the Arizona-New Mexico border to a semi-conductor company investing more money in our state, here are tonight's top stories:

1. Brush fire in Apache County results in evacuations

Water Fire: Part of St. John's community forced to evacuate

A brush fire has forced an evacuation for the area north of Cleveland Street between Highway 191 and north 2nd West in the St. John's area.

2. TSMC to invest $100 billion more in Arizona

Trump: TSMC to invest additional $100B in Phoenix, totaling $165B

President Trump announced TSMC in Phoenix is doubling in size and investing $100 billion more in our state. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

3. Family members identify Melina Kobold as I-10 crash victim

Victim identified in Interstate 10 crash near Tonopah that left 4 people dead

Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Tonopah and we're learning a young mother was one of the victims. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

4. Suspect identified in Scottsdale hospital shooting case

Shooting at Scottsdale hospital leaves 1 person injured, 1 in custody

One person was injured and another was taken into custody after a shooting at HonorHealth in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.

5. PCSO's "Friday's with Frank" stops by FOX 10

Pinal County Sheriff Deputy Frank Sloup | Newsmaker

Pinal County Sheriff Deputy Frank Sloup has become a viral sensation for posting his traffic stops on YouTube. He discusses his unique approach to policing with John Hook.

Also, your weather forecast:

Evening weather forecast - 3/3/25

Temperatures are getting closer to average, but there's a chance for showers on Thursday and Friday.

