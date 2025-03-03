Brush fire results in evacuations; TSMC to invest $100B more in Arizona | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a fire near the Arizona-New Mexico border to a semi-conductor company investing more money in our state, here are tonight's top stories:
1. Brush fire in Apache County results in evacuations
A brush fire has forced an evacuation for the area north of Cleveland Street between Highway 191 and north 2nd West in the St. John's area.
2. TSMC to invest $100 billion more in Arizona
President Trump announced TSMC in Phoenix is doubling in size and investing $100 billion more in our state. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
3. Family members identify Melina Kobold as I-10 crash victim
Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Tonopah and we're learning a young mother was one of the victims. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
4. Suspect identified in Scottsdale hospital shooting case
One person was injured and another was taken into custody after a shooting at HonorHealth in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard.
5. PCSO's "Friday's with Frank" stops by FOX 10
Pinal County Sheriff Deputy Frank Sloup has become a viral sensation for posting his traffic stops on YouTube. He discusses his unique approach to policing with John Hook.
Also, your weather forecast:
Temperatures are getting closer to average, but there's a chance for showers on Thursday and Friday.