Bryan Patrick Miller's defense team argues for life in prison over death penalty

Bryan Patrick Miller, known as the "Phoenix canal killer," is facing the death penalty for the brutal murders of two young women during the early 1990s.

The sentencing phase of the trial is almost over as closing arguments began on May 24.

Maricopa County Judge Suzanne Cohen will decide whether Miller lives or dies. On Wednesday, Miller’s defense team made closing arguments in their effort to spare his life.

"I know for certain one thing, though. You do not have to kill Bryan in order to see justice done. I urge you to see Bryan … he is a kind guy. He is a caring guy. He is a loving guy. His life absolutely has value," a lawyer for Miller said.

It's a seven-month-long murder trial coming to an end.

Miller was present while his defense team delivered an hour-long summation, pleading with the judge to not sentence him to death, but instead to life behind bars.

"When I speak about mercy, I am not asking the court to excuse Bryan’s actions. Your honor has found him responsible. There are no excuses, there are no justifications. Mercy means accepting that Bryan has done horrible things, but recognizing that he is a human being whose life has value," a lawyer said.

Miller was convicted of mutilating and murdering two young women, 22-year-old Angela Brasso and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas, in 1992 and 1993.

The defense attorney explained to the judge that Miller’s actions were the result of a traumatic and abusive childhood.

"He is a vulnerable individual, and you should not use your power to kill vulnerable people. Bryan is somebody who cannot escape these experiences that he went through," his attorney said.

Prosecution on May 25 will push for the death penalty for the sake of Angela's and Melanie's families.