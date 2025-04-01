Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation
6
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:13 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County

Buckeye mobile home fire leaves man in critical condition

By and
Published  April 1, 2025 6:18am MST
Buckeye
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man in critical condition after Buckeye mobile home fire

A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out overnight at a mobile home park near Apache and Yuma Roads. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

The Brief

    • A man is in critical condition after a mobile home fire broke out on April 1 near Apache and Yuma Roads.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a mobile home park in the west Valley.

What we know:

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a mobile home fire near Apache and Yuma Roads at 1:15 a.m. on April 1.

"Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a working fire with reports of an occupant still inside the structure," Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray said in a statement. "Fire crews conducted an immediate search and successfully rescued an adult male from the residence."

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The flames were quickly extinguished by crews at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened

The Source

  • The Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department

BuckeyeNews