Buckeye mobile home fire leaves man in critical condition

The Brief A man is in critical condition after a mobile home fire broke out on April 1 near Apache and Yuma Roads. The cause of the fire is unknown.



A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a mobile home park in the west Valley.

What we know:

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a mobile home fire near Apache and Yuma Roads at 1:15 a.m. on April 1.

"Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a working fire with reports of an occupant still inside the structure," Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue Department Assistant Fire Chief Rayne Gray said in a statement. "Fire crews conducted an immediate search and successfully rescued an adult male from the residence."

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The flames were quickly extinguished by crews at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Map of where the fire happened