Buckeye Police bust organized theft ring

Police bust an organized theft ring they say targeted a Buckeye neighborhood. Detectives believe the two suspects sent thieves to commit burglaries in exchange for fentanyl.

Buckeye Police say over the last month, there's been several home and car break-ins at this community. Investigators believe Josh Randall and Solana Graham sparked the spike in crime. One neighbor we spoke with says he saw several suspicious people walk in and out of their house daily.

Officials say 42-year-old Randall and 38-year-old Graham ordered drug users to break into homes and cars in the Sundance Community in exchange for fentanyl pills. Kathie Hammack lives a couple of doors down from the suspects and says she noticed suspicious activity.

"I [especially saw] people going in and out," Hammack said. "[I've been] seeing blue cars over here and I [saw] cars parking near my house."

On Wednesday morning, Buckeye Police served a search warrant at the house. Investigators say they found stolen property and drugs.

"[There was] SWAT [and] a bunch of undercover cops," Hammack said. "I asked them what's going on."

Other neighbors confirmed to FOX 10 that Randall and Graham are the administrators of a Facebook group called "Sundance Community and Neighborhood Watch." Buckeye PD detectives say the two are suspected of making fraudulent returns with stolen items or selling them online.

"Every time [the suspects] come over there, they always borrow my phone," Hammack said. "And I said [they can] and I didn't know what they were doing."

Buckeye PD also believes Randall and Graham's crimes include several thefts at Walmart and Lowe's. Both suspects are currently booked at the 4th Ave. jail.