Buckeye police searching for teenage armed burglary suspects

Buckeye Police are looking for two teenage suspects who burglarized multiple residents' cars and stole a truck on Aug. 13.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Watson and Yuma Roads and found two people inside a pickup truck that had been stuck by a bullet.

When the victims tried to confront the suspects, one of the suspects took out a handgun. When they tried to drive away, the suspects shot multiple times at the victims' truck, hitting it once.

Buckeye police later found a number of other vehicles with obvious signs that someone had broke into them, as well as a stolen truck in the area of the shooting.

The two shooting suspects were connected to the other car burglaries and to the stolen truck as well.

Officials say the suspects are Hispanic, male and 15 to 18 years old. The first suspect is 145 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was seen wearing a Utah Jazz #32 jersey with black jeans. The second is around 5'5", 130 pounds, and has a slight mustache.

