Bullhead City to close beaches, boat launches on weekends

All beaches, boat launches and associated parks in Bullhead City will be closed on weekends through Labor Day because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mayor Tom Brady.

Brady issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday about the closures on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Most parks will be open to the public Mondays through Thursdays in the northwestern Arizona city along the Colorado River.

Community Park, the Colorado River Nature Center and Sunshine Marina will be closed entirely.

All beaches will be closed at Rotary Park, but access will be granted to basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts, as well as the skate park, walking trails, ballfields and dog park.

Gates and fencing will be installed to prevent beach and boat launch access.

Advertisement

Brady said out-of-towners crowded Bullhead City’s beaches last weekend at “unacceptable levels.”

He said non-compliance and overcrowding are not acceptable in trying to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily.

Continuing Coverage

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.