Bus, work truck collide in west Phoenix – police investigating
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a bus and a work truck collided in west Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The crash happened near 83rd Avenue and I-10.
"The adult female bus driver and one adult bus passenger were transported to a local hospital as a precaution," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams.
