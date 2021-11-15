2 teenage boys shot in Maricopa drive-by shooting, PD says

Two teenage boys were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Maricopa on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Ed Green Lane just off of Dallas Smith Lane, says Sgt. Hal Koozer with the Maricopa Police Department.

"The two teen boys who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital," Koozer said.

The boys survived the shooting, but their conditions aren't known.

There isn't any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Maricopa Police Department non-emergency number 520-316-6800.

