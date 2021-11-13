PD: Chandler road rage suspect kills man, stray bullet pierces family's car

A Chandler shooting victim was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an apparent road rage incident and soon after, he died from his injuries, says the police department.

The shooting happened in the roadway of Gilbert and Germann roads, says Sgt. Jason McClimans.

The man who was shot died. He's identified as 37-year-old Christopher Pelkey.

"We are treating this as a homicide and we are interviewing the suspect," Sgt. McClimans said.

The suspect is identified as 50-year-old Gabriel Paul Horcasitas.

"The investigation determined an altercation occurred while Horcasitas and Pelkey were driving northbound on Gilbert Road. Upon stopping for the red light at Germann Road, Pelkey exited the driver's seat of his vehicle and walked back towards Horcasitas' vehicle, which was stopped directly behind Pelkey's vehicle," McClimans said.

Horcasitas fired his gun several times, striking Pelkey. Pelkey was not armed with a gun or another kind of weapon.

"One of these rounds from Horcasitas' firearm also struck a nearby vehicle occupied by a family of three," McClimans said.

Horcasitas will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and endangerment.

Family says stray bullet nearly kills son

The family whose car was struck spoke about the near-deadly incident.

"I came very close to losing my family today," Matthew Joneschild said. He, his wife and their two sons were on their way to see a movie when their car was hit by a stray bullet.

"He slammed the car door then he walked back and said, ‘Do you want a piece of me?’ and then all of a sudden I heard pop, pop. Thought they were shooting at each other and realized they were actually missing each other and hitting our car," Kimberly Bakker said.

The bullet, they found, went through the back window, missing one of their boys by inches.

"It was at a downward trajectory but if it would have been any higher, it would have been a different outcome," Joneschild said. "We would have lost our child."

They say they are just thankful to be alive.

"We're just grateful that we're still a family and together," Bakker said. "I understand the world is hurting right now but we're not going to come together, being mean and with violence, we need to understand to love and to have empathy."

Police want to emphasize that in any type of road rage situation, do not get out of your car and to call the police for help.

Road rage incidents in Arizona trending up

In Phoenix on Oct. 21, a man was shot in the head during a road rage incident while on the way to work with his baby and girlfriend in the car. A woman was later arrested in connection to the shooting.

A day before that, 40-year-old Adam Scott Delk, reportedly shot at a driver in Glendale.

Road rage incidents are reaching near-record levels in Arizona.

There have been 455 reports, so far this year, closing in on 520 reports, which set the record in 2019.

