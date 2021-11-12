California rape and murder suspect shot, killed by US Marshals near Sky Harbor

Authorities said a man wanted for murder and rape in California was shot and killed after he opened fire on a U.S. Marshals task force on Friday night near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the incident began when task force members tried to arrest a man near Buckeye Road and Sky Harbor circle on Nov. 12. Authorities said the man was wanted in connection to "a gruesome murder" in Los Angeles that happened earlier this month, as well as assault, rape, and a parole violation.

"When Task Force members attempted to arrest the suspect, a handgun was produced, and the suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement," U.S. Marshals said in a statement. "Task Force members returned fire, striking the suspect."

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

