Family wants justice for Phoenix man who was shot and killed while leaving party

Police say a man died at a hospital after he was found shot late Saturday night in south Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 10th Street and Southern Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 and found 39-year-old Jorge Carrillo Escareno Sr. with a gunshot wound.

Escareno was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

"Officers learned the male was shot while leaving a party in the area," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Victim also lost son to gun violence

In the months prior to the shooting that took Escareno's life, his family dealt with another deadly gun violence incident, where Escareno's son, 17-year-old Erin Carrillo Felix, was killed on Mother's Day.

On Nov. 12, weeks after Escareno was shot and killed, his son, Jorge Carrillo Jr., says he wants to know who is responsible for his father's death.

"Trying to find out who did it to my dad. Trying to find justice for him," said Carrillo. "His little ones are gonna miss him the most. He has three little ones right now: two little girls and a one-year-old baby boy, and one on the way."

Escareno owned a granite installation business, and loved spending time with his children.

"He would work seven days a week, and he would always make sure to spend time with them," said Carrillo.

Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

