'He had heart': Family of teen shot, killed at Maryvale park demands justice

The family of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a Maryvale park on May 9 is demanding justice.

According to a statement released by Sgt. Ann Justus, officers were called to an area near Thomas Road and 67th Avenue at around 8:32 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

"Upon arrival, the officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene," read a portion of the statement.

Police identified the victim on Monday morning as 17-year-old Erin Carrillo Felix.

Erin's family says he left home with a friend before being killed, but police are still searching for the suspected shooter.

The victim's mother says that Mother's Day 2021 will be the worst one she's ever had.

Erin Carrillo Felix (Credit: Carrillo Felix Family)

Family, friends mourn teen's death

Loved ones gathered near the spot where Felix was shot and killed.

Balloons with messages alongside candles and flowers were placed for the community to see at Desert West Park.

"We are still looking for answers, and we know that there are answers out there," said Veronica Cabral, who has known Erin since he was born.

Cabral said she was heartbroken for his parents.

"Just talking to mom right now…she's crying. She doesn't stop crying," Cabral said. "Grandma doesn't stop crying. It's very hard."

Cabral says Erin was just a normal teenager with a big heart.

"He had heart, he respected people…his big bright smile, beautiful smile…good kid," she said.

Phoenix PD's Maryvale Estrella Mountain Precinct is less than two miles from Desert West Park. Erin's family wants more proactive patrols in the area and most of all, they want information from possible witnesses.

"Speak up," Cabral said. "We lost a kid. We lost a child. A loving child."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Visit the family's GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/461a8600

