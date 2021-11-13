PD: Suspect sought after teenage boy shot, killed at Buckeye gas station

Police are searching for a suspect after a teenage boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Buckeye.

According to Buckeye Police, officers were notified of a large gathering outside of a business just before 2 a.m. near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail. About 20 minutes later, police received a call about a shooting outside of a gas station near Watson and Yuma Roads.

Once at the scene, police found a 16-year-old boy dead from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The victim's identity was not released.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a red shirt, black jacket, and black pants. He was last seen leaving the area in a blue 2010-12 Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the side.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 523-349-6411 or 480-WITNESS.

Witness says he heard gunshots

A witness named Robert says he was walking toward the gas station on Watson and Yuma in Buckeye when the gunfire erupted.

He said it sounded like the magazine was emptied.

"It was like seven or eight shots in rapid succession," he said. "'Pop, pop, pop, pop'… and then there was a pause for a few seconds and about five or six more shots."

A parking lot away, a slug was found outside a business, and a window was shattered.

Buckeye Police say earlier in the night, a few miles away on Jackrabbit Trail, a crowd of people started firing weapons and left.

It was 20 minutes later that the deadly shooting happened. Robert said there were many witnesses at the gas station.

"People that were parked at the gas pumps, I think they were in the middle of pumping their gas and quit and just sped off, like four or five of them," he said. "And there was a couple people standing in the parking lot watching and the Quik Trip people working inside, probably four or five of them, they came out."

