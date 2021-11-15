Suspects sought in west Phoenix warehouse burglaries

Three men accused of burglarizing a west Phoenix commercial warehouse were caught on camera.

Phoenix Police say the suspects stole a number of large flat-screen TVs in October at the property near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officers say the men are also believed to be responsible for two other burglaries at the same warehouse back in June and August.

Investigators say the suspects may be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an extended cab.

Anyone with tips about this case is asked to call Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151.

