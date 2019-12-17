Busch Gardens welcomes 2 new cheetah cubs

Busch Gardens is welcoming two adorable new additions just in time for the holidays.

Two new cheetah cubs now call the theme park home, and will eventually make their debut in the cheetah habitat.

The baby brothers are being cared for at the park's Animal Care Center, where guests may "spot" the cubs during feeding time.

The pair's feeding schedule is subject to change as they continue to acclimate to their new home, caretakers said.