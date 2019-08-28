Businesses felt the impact of light rail construction

When the light rail was expanded in North Phoenix, businesses in the area felt the growing pains during its construction. Now, years later, business owners there want to let business owners along South Central Avenue know what they can expect, after a ballot initiative to stop all light rail expansion projects appears to be heading for defeat.

"It's a little painful," said Stephanie Vasquez. "Afterwards, there are some benefits from it."

Vasquez went down the road more than a decade ago with Fair Trade Café shop on First Avenue. She survived, and has some suggestions for her South Phoenix counterparts.

"Really go heavy on your social media. On your marketing. Let your customers know what to expect, and I think also, share with them that it is going to be a little difficult to get in and out of the businesses, and rest assured that they will have ways in and out. So, I just think it's communications. Hands down," said Vasquez.

The message from voters on Proposition 105 was clear: by a nearly two-to-one margin, they voted to keep the light rail on track for expansion.

"The planning and the thoughtfulness behind it has really changed, and we've learned through the process, so I'm really hoping that the South Phoenix businesses aren't going to feel the same impact that the Downtown or the 19th Avenue businesses did," said Vasquez.

"Construction does have impact, but as the fastest-growing city in the country, we still need to invest and have construction, if we are going to meet the high standards our residents expect of us," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

Vasquez has learned a lot, but she knows the South Phoenix community is in for a rough ride.

"I highly suggest that the community and the city, in and of itself, support these businesses, because they will need that support," said Vasquez.