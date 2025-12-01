Arizona Senator Mark Kelly addresses Pentagon investigation

The Brief Arizona Senator Mark Kelly held a news conference on Capitol Hill. The Democratic senator stated his plan to denounce President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for trying to pressure him into dropping his efforts to hold them accountable. The Pentagon announced late last month that they are investigating Sen. Kelly for possibly breaching military law.



Arizona Senator Mark Kelly held a news conference on Capitol Hill on Dec. 1 to address Pentagon's investigation against him that was announced last week.

The backstory:

On Nov. 24, the Pentagon said its investigating Sen. Kelly for possibly breaching military law.

The Pentagon's statement cited a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary for possible court-martial or other measures. Kelly served in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot before going on to become an astronaut. He retired at the rank of captain.

"All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order," the Pentagon said in a social media post.

Dig deeper:

While the statement didn't mention specifically why Sen. Kelly is being investigated, an Associated Press article states that the announcement came after Sen. Kelly joined five other Democratic lawmakers in a video, where they told members of the military that they can "refuse illegal orders."

The clip, approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds long, includes various statements from veterans now serving in Congress speaking to the armed forces warning the Trump Administration "is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

"You can refuse illegal orders," Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said in the video. "No one has to carry out orders that violate the law."

It ends with a military phrase saying, "don't give up the ship."

In response to the video, President Donald Trump labeled the recording "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR" that's "punishable by DEATH!"

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT," read a post made by President Trump on TruthSocial.

Both Sen. Kelly and Arizona's other Senator, Ruben Gallego, criticized the investigation when it was announced.

"Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death," Sen. Kelly said on X. "If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution."

In his response to the Pentagon's statement on the investigation, Sen. Gallego said, "[expletive] you and your investigation."