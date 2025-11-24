Pentagon investigating Arizona Senator Mark Kelly over video

The Brief Pentagon officials say they are investigating Arizona Senator Mark Kelly Kelly, along with five other Democratic lawmakers, recorded a video where they told military members that they can "refuse illegal orders." President Donald Trump had labeled the recording as "seditious behavior" that is "punishable by death."



The Associated Press is reporting that the Pentagon is investigating Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) for possibly breaching military law.

The backstory:

The investigation, according to the AP, came about after Sen. Kelly joined five other Democratic lawmakers in a video, where they told members of the military that they can "refuse illegal orders."

The clip, approximately 1 minute and 30 seconds long, includes various statements from veterans now serving in Congress speaking to the armed forces warning the Trump Administration "is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens."

"You can refuse illegal orders," Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said in the video. "No one has to carry out orders that violate the law."

It ends with a military phrase saying, "don't give up the ship."

In response to the video, President Donald Trump labeled the recording "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR" that's "punishable by DEATH!"

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT," read a post made by President Trump on TruthSocial.

Dig deeper:

Per the AP, broad legal precedence holds that just following orders does not absolve troops. The defense, colloquially known as the "Nuremberg Defense," was unsuccessfully used by senior Nazi officials to justice their actions under Adolf Hitler.

What we know:

The Pentagon's statement, which was posted on social media on Monday, cited a federal law that allows retired service members to be recalled to active duty on orders of the defense secretary for possible court-martial or other measures. Kelly served in the U.S. Navy as a fighter pilot before going on to become an astronaut. He retired at the rank of captain.

"All servicemembers are reminded that they have a legal obligation under the UCMJ to obey lawful orders and that orders are presumed to be lawful. A servicemember’s personal philosophy does not justify or excuse the disobedience of an otherwise lawful order," read a portion of the social media post.

The statement did not mention specifically why Kelly is being investigated.

What they're saying:

Both Sen. Kelly and Arizona's other Democratic senator, Ruben Gallego, have responded to Pentagon's announcement.

"Secretary Hegseth’s tweet is the first I heard of this. I also saw the President’s posts saying I should be arrested, hanged, and put to death," read a portion of Sen. Kelly's post in X. "If this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won’t work. I’ve given too much to this country to be silenced by bullies who care more about their own power than protecting the Constitution."

"[Sen. Mark Kelly] has dedicated his life to serving this country with honor," a portion of Sen. Gallego's post on X reads. "and now Trump is coming after him with the same baseless garbage he throws at anyone who refuses to bend the knee."

In a response to the Pentagon's statement on the matter, Sen. Gallego used rather colorful language, writing "[expletive] you and your investigation."

The Maricopa County Democratic Party has also issued a statement, calling the investigation "an insult to Senator Kelly, Arizona veterans, and servicemembers across the country."

"This stunt by the Department of Defense is a pathetic distraction created by a desperate, unpopular president," a portion of the statement reads.