Cactus League, Arizona cities ask MLB to delay spring training due to COVID-19

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
MLB
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Major League Baseball logo

PHOENIX - The Cactus League and their host Valley cities are asking Major League Baseball to delay the 2021 spring training season because of the high coronavirus infection rate in Maricopa County.

"In view of the current state of the pandemic in Maricopa County – with one of the nation’s highest infection rates – we believe it is wise to delay the start of spring training to allow for the COVID-19 situation to improve here," read a letter from the league's executive director, Bridget Binsbacher, to MLB commissioner Robert Manfred.

The letter was also signed by city mayors in Phoenix, Tempe, Goodyear, Mesa, Surprise, Peoria, Scottsdale and Glendale, as well as by the president of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

It was announced in September 2020 that spring training would begin on February 27, 2021. Officials say they've made efforts to abide by COVID-19 guidelines by implementing pod seating, social distancing and contactless transactions.

"As leaders charged with protecting public health, and as committed, longtime partners in the spring training industry, we want you to know that we stand united on this point," read the letter.

