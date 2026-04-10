Cade's Law: AZ bill targets adults who encourage teen suicide online

The Brief House Bill 2665, also known as Cade's Law, is heading to Gov. Katie Hobbs' desk to create greater accountability around teen suicide and online communication. The legislation expands the state's manslaughter law to prosecute adults 18 and older who advise or encourage minors online to take their own lives. The bill honors Cade Keller, a 16-year-old who died by suicide in 2022 after messaging 12 people about his plans who never alerted his family or authorities.



Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

------

PHOENIX - Teen suicide is at the center of a bill heading to Governor Hobbs' desk. It's named after a Phoenix area teen who took his own life in 2022.

Big picture view:

HB 2665 is also known as Cade's Law. According to a fact sheet on the bill, it would expand the definition of manslaughter to "a person who is at least 18 years old and who intentionally provides advice or encouragement through directed communication that a minor uses to die by suicide with the knowledge that the minor intends to die by suicide."

The fact sheet states that manslaughter is classified as a Class 2 felony, and has a presumed prison term of five years and a maximum fine of $150,000 for a first-time felony offender.

The backstory:

The bill is named in memory of Cade Keller.

"Cade Keller was a dynamic kiddo from the day he was born," said Megan Keller, Cade's mom.

For 16 years, Cade's family watched as he grew into a young man who loved cooking, designing clothes, and the hard work of welding.

At just 16, he was enrolled at the Mesa Community College welding program.

"And that in itself is just a clear demonstration of the kind of student, learner and young man that Cade was developing into," Megan said.

Then, in March 2022, Cade died by suicide.

Dig deeper:

When his mom and stepdad went through his phone, their findings shocked them.

"We just saw these videos. The three videos that he made clearly stating what he was gonna do," said Brian Cooper, Cade Keller's stepdad.

"There were 12 people total: 11 on a group chat and one on a single conversation, who heard very clearly and concisely what Cade was going to attempt to do. There was dialogue with several of them in that process," Megan said.

Dialogue that never extended to Cade's family, the 988 hotline, or authorities. It's that element that led Cade's mother into State Representative Pamela Carter's office, asking for a way to help keep this from happening to others. That meeting then led to House Bill 2665, also known as Cade's Law. It would expand the state's manslaughter law, prosecuting adults 18 who advise or encourage a minor to die by suicide, knowing the person intends to do so.

"I tell you this was a labor of love for me to be able to do this for Cade and for all the kids out there struggling with thoughts of suicide," said State Rep. Pamela Carter, a Republican who represents the state's 4th Legislative District.

Big picture view:

Currently, state law punishes providing the physical means for suicide.

"But there was nothing for online directed communication, and so what I wanted to do was add the component," State Rep. Carter said.

"We're not trying to add more victims to this, we understand the individual has some responsibility on it, we're just trying to help out and not put people on the sidelines. You know if you see something, say something. That's really what it came down to," Brian said.

That is the family's call to action, for people to really check in on their loved ones and not be afraid to talk about suicide.

What's next:

On April 18, OHSO Brewery in Arcadia is hosting Cade's Day, a cornhole tournament and fundraiser for the Cade Keller Scholarship Fund at Mesa Community College.

Meanwhile, Cade's Law awaits Governor Hobbs' signature.

An Important Note:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.