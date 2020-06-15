California father accused of driving off cliff with young daughters inside vehicle
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A father near San Diego is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with his two young daughters inside the vehicle.
A woman called police on Saturday saying the man took the children, who are both reportedly 2 years old, and threatened to drive off the Coronado Bay Bridge.
Minutes later, officers arrived and went down a cliff where they found the father and one of his daughters outside of a truck, which was upside down in the water.
The second daughter was rescued from the wreckage.
Medics rushed all three to hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man was taken into custody for attempted murder. Their identities have not yet been released.