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Arizona won't recognize Cesar Chavez Day amid abuse allegations

By
Published  March 17, 2026 7:21pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Cesar Chavez: Abuse allegations surface

Cesar Chavez: Abuse allegations surface

The group United Farm Workers is canceling Cesar Chavez day events, after abuse allegations surfaced against the late civil rights icon.

The Brief

    • Gov. Katie Hobbs announced that Arizona will not recognize Cesar Chavez Day on March 31 this year following "troubling allegations" of sexual abuse against the late labor icon.
    • The Cesar Chavez Foundation and UFW are canceling all celebrations after reports emerged that Chavez allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors while leading the union.
    • The specific source and full scope of the claims remain unknown.

PHOENIX - The state of Arizona says they will not recognize Cesar Chavez Day this year, usually celebrated on March 31, after abuse allegations surfaced against the late civil rights icon.

What we know:

The Cesar Chavez Foundation says they recently became aware of allegations that the Yuma native engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with women and minors while president of the United Farm Workers Union (UFW).

What they're saying:

The Office of Governor Katie Hobbs released a statement on March 17, saying:

"The Governor’s Office is deeply concerned by the troubling allegations against César Chávez. As a social worker who worked with homeless youth and victims of domestic violence, Governor Hobbs takes allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against women and minors very seriously. The Governor’s Office has decided to not recognize César Chávez Day this year. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected."

State Rep. Adelita Grijalva also released a statement in response to the allegations, saying:

"I am deeply troubled by recent reports of allegations of sexual abuse, including incidents involving minors, brought against Cesar E. Chavez. To the survivors: estamos con ustedes – we are with you. We hear you, we believe you, and we admire the immense courage it takes to speak out. I know that there is a profound sense of grief in our community today that may bring mixed emotions. The betrayal of trust by a leader who had such a significant impact on our community is difficult to comprehend. It is ok to feel angry, shocked, heartbroken, saddened, confused, and dismayed – all at the same time. We still have more questions than answers. However, it is important to remember that one person does not define a movement. We, the people, are the movement. El movimiento has always been rooted in justice, and justice demands that survivors are supported and heard. I stand with them unequivocally." 

Dig deeper:

The Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council (CHAC) said in light of the allegations, they are postponing their annual breakfast scheduled for this Friday, March 20.

"We plan to reschedule the event, with a renewed focus on celebrating the contributions and achievements of Hispanic residents in Coconino County. This has always been at the heart of the event, and we look forward to continuing that tradition in a way that reflects and uplifts our community.

Attendees who have already purchased tickets will be contacted directly with more information."

The UFW is canceling their Cesar Chavez Day events, and instead are asking supporters to take part in immigration justice events and acts of service supporting farmworkers.

What's next:

The UFW said they are deeply shocked and saddened, and are working to support anyone who has been harmed by his actions. They are also working to establish a confidential channel for any victims to come forward.

What we don't know:

It is unclear where the allegations stemmed from. 

The Source: The Cesar Chavez Foundation, United Farm Workers Union and the Coconino County Hispanic Advisory Council

Crime and Public SafetyArizonaAdelita GrijalvaKatie HobbsHolidaysNews