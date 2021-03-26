California man arrested following police pursuit in Arizona

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a man is in custody, following a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle on a portion of the I-10 on March 26.

SkyFOX was over the I-10 in the West Valley, as the chase came to an end. According to officials, the suspect, 18-year-old Devyn Sells of Stockton, Calif., took a car from his mother. His mother knew where he was going, and alerted authorities.

Sells, according to DPS officials, is accused of theft of means of transportation and reckless driving.